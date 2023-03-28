In this Episode of Morning Edition, We kick off the show today with President of the National Parent Teachers Association, Kevin David.
Tomorrow Wednesday 29th March, all standard 5 pupils across the country will be sitting the Secondary Entrance Assessment. Today we will discuss student readiness, if the vacation classes may yield progress and if the Association has any concerns.
The Finance Minister says the International Monetary Fund "has zeroed on the fact "that if the Government is "not prudent with public sector wage negotiations" the nation "could have a widening fiscal deficit." Here is the report from Jhuel Brown from our newscast last night.
As is customary on a Tuesday, we are joined by Ambassador for the TTPS Sgt. Ancil Forde to get weekly tips and advice. Today we will be talking about gambling and legal issues.
Founded in 1933 and Ranked No. 7 in "Best Colleges 2022/Best Value". Monroe College has graduated a number of Trinbagonian students all of whom hold very prestigious positions in both the private and public sectors.
To tell us about their information session are Rupert Ramharack- Alumni Ambassador and Gersom Lopez- Dean of Admissions.
Thank you for staying with us, we are now chatting with Gerald Llanos- Brand Manager at Dahua Technologies. It's the largest private CCTV manufacturer in the world and one of the top technology providers in the Caribbean. He is here to tell us more about artificial intelligence and digital security.
Live on set now are Dr. Franz Dunkel – Prof. (Assoc.) RWTH Aachen University, Germany and MIC-IT Chairman - Professor Emeritus Clément Imbert to share more with us about the German partnership between MIC Institute of Technology and Achen Chamber of Crafts and Trade.
We now take some calls to get your perspective on the new political party to be formed by Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and his team. The announcement was made via social media on Monday. Call us now at 623-1711 ext 1995, we want to hear from you.