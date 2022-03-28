The Government has removed most of the remaining Covid-19 restrictions that have been in place since the first case of the virus hit Trinidad and Tobago on March 12, 2020.On Saturday Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced the changes at a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre as he noted that the country is in a much better place than it was in December, when Covid-19 deaths were accelerating to 100 per day.
This morning we are joined by the Chief Executive Officer of AMCHAM TT Nirad Tewarie to give us the chamber's perspective on the announcement and how it will affect the business sector.
The Police Service Commission has developed what it calls a "Relevancy Policy" for the offices of Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police.The Commission says the policy will be used to assess which Master's Degree can be considered a "relevant degree", when selecting officers to act, and also for short-listing applicants for... the offices of Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police.
The process of selecting a Commissioner of Police is not new to controversy but has once again taken centre stage since the departure of former Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith when his contract ended last August.Let's get the view of a former Head of the PSC on this new policy Professor Ramesh Deosaran.
In speaking with the owner of Movie Towne, Derek Chin to weigh in the Prime Minister's decision to lift safe zone restrictions by April 4th. Dr Keith Rowley noted however the wearing of face masks in public places remains in effect, "except if you are on a sporting field". Today we will discuss how this change will translate in terms of business operations.
The story of the Spiritual Baptist community is an important one in our history but sadly, many are unaware of its significance. It came on the scene during the nineteenth Century , was practiced by people of African descent and back then were referred to as Spiritual Shouter Baptist, an religion indigenous to T&T according to the national library.
Members of the faith were targeted and legal action via a prohibition was carried out to silence believers. The 1917 ordinance was finally repealed on March 30th 1951 and in 1996, a holiday was granted by the government to commemorate the victory. We are joined by King Shepherd Ray Braithwaithe- Nat'l Congress of Incorporated Spiritual Baptist Organizations of T&T via Zoom.
Focusing on education and how the pandemic has forced us to look at hybrid learning. M.E.D Learning Center is an organization dedicated to the empowerment of students of all ages via their programs which, as a result of the pandemic are predominately via Zoom. What do they offer and how long is the organization been in in existence ? Warren De Mills joins us via Zoom.
Focusing on fashion and male model Jean-Luc Joseph. He started off as a content creator and photographer but in 2019, took the advice of a friend to audition for 28Model model search. Not only did he stand out, he is now the first male model to walk Bottega Veneta from Trinidad and Tobago.