As the country prepares for the impact of adverse weather due to the Tropical Storm Warning in effect, we are joined by Chief Secretary of the THA, Farley Augustine. Yesterday he met with Acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert as well as emergency officials in Tobago in anticipation of the adverse weather impact.
Let's get a further update from the Chief Secretary. What is the feedback on the mood of Tobagonians at this time?
Let's get feedback on the Disaster Preparedness in the Tunapuna /Piarco Regional Corporation, as the country prepares for the impact of adverse weather conditions. Kwasi Robinson, Chairman of the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation joins us via Zoom.
For the past two weeks we have been telling you about the event, DIGIMARK: Hitting the Digital Mark. It gets going from this Thursday, June 30th until July 1st. It's a hybrid conference for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises and is hosted by the NOVA Committee of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce. Tickets are still available!
We are joined by guestsRudolph Hanamji – Member Nova Committee of the T&T Chamber of Industry & Commerce, Karen Carraballo, Chief Entrepreneurial Development Officer, NEDCO - Platinum Sponsor, and Lorenzo Hodges, CEO Ferreira Optical - Silver Sponsor.
Sgt. Ancil Forde joins us live in-studio for our weekly conversation. On paper, we are scheduled to talk about the safety of children ahead of the July/August vacation and we will talk about that very serious matter, but first...we cannot ignore the Tropical Storm Warning facing the country at this time. Sgt. Forde, what will be the role of the TTPS given such an event?
That video introduction tells us that we are focusing on cataract awareness month, commemorated annually in the month of June. Dr. Ronnie Bhola- CEO and Consultant Ophthalmologist, CVRS and Trinidad Eye Hospital is here to share some tips with us.
Phone lines open up for a few minutes to get your feelings on the Tropical Storm Warning....623-1711 extension 1995. While we wait on your calls, we remind you of those emergency contact information and please take note of the one in your area.
We take to regional news...and we begin with Guyana.
Failure to provide accurate information in compliance with Guyana's Local Content legislation was the reason behind Ramps Logistics' failure to secure certification, a letter sent to the company's attorney from Director of the Local Content Secretariat, Martin Pertab stated.
Pertab's letter, identified a number of grounds on which the application was denied among which were questionable documents which did not clearly state the amendments to incorporation and the failure to have their Executive Board of Directors be 75% Guyanese. The reasons came after days of silence despite repeated requests by Ramps Logistics, a Trinidadian company expanding its base in Guyana.
To news in Barbados... The Ministry of Health's decision to relax the COVID-19 protocols for Crop Over events has been warmly welcomed, especially by the National Cultural Foundation who were advocating for an ease on behalf of the sector.
Over the weekend, Minister of Health Ian Gooding-Edghill announced the end of COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements for social and sporting activities. While the mask mandate remains in effect for indoor activities, it is still optional for outdoors, and the distance of three feet and sanitization are to continue at all venues. The annual Crop Over festival has been dormant for the last two years with some stakeholders hoping that previously sluggish sales will now take off with the announcement.
If you're a late sleeper and now waking up... well be advised that TnT remains under Tropical Storm Warning today. Our government as of Monday afternoon even placed Grenada and its dependencies under Tropical Storm Warning according to the NHC.
A Tropical Storm Warning means that storm conditions are imminent or almost certain to occur. "WHAT CAN YOU EXPECT?" Regardless of whether the system fully organizes into a named storm by the time it reaches the islands. We'll be looking out for periods of heavy to intense showers and thunderstorms, which can result in rainfall accumulations in excess of 100 mm.
Gusty winds in excess of 70km/hr can be expected. These wind gusts are capable of breaking tree branches, displacing unsecured roofs and loose outdoor objects, and can even topple over unhealthy trees. And sea conditions can become occasionally rough.
"WHAT SHOULD YOU BE DOING RIGHT NOW?" Finalizing your preparations! Plan your evacuation to a shelter IF it becomes necessary. Coastal communities in Tobago and the north and east coasts of Trinidad are also cautioned to prepare for expected flooding impacts. Be sure to connect with us for the latest updates on PTC2 right here or on our TV6 and Express Social media pages.
Thank you very much Seigonie and viewers we invite you to stay tuned to TV6 as for the very latest on this situation. We will bring you updates throughout the day . It's time for us to wrap up for today and we urge you to please be safe as you go about your day and we trust to be with you live tomorrow from 6 am. Here is another submission by a viewer as we leave you today, it's a brown dove sent to us by Steve Rattan of Marabella.