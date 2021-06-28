TOBAGO SELF GOVERNMENT BILL DEBATE
It's co-host Monday in case you missed it, Ardene Sirjoo and I are co-hosting today's show. It's time now for a focus on the politics and as today's headline stated, it is indeed a big day for the island as the parliament is set to debate the Tobago Self Government Bill and the Tobago Island Bill. We heard from a couple politicians last week on the matter, we heard from the PNM Tobago Council Leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine.
VIRTUAL AGRI CAMP FOR KIDS
It's time for our Business Breakfast segment brought to you by Value Optical. Agriculture has received a tremendous boost since the onset of the pandemic globally and even here at home, some of which are highlighted during our TRINBAGO YUH NICE segment.
Let's focus on a free virtual camp geared towards kids aged three to seven years. It's organized by Increase Kids and Tropical Agricultural Consultancy Services. They have two cycles, one in July and the other in August, we got more details from Louisea John-Brown, Founder Increase Kids and Tropical Agricultural Consultancy Services.
COMMUNITY SPORT TITANS INITATIVES
Let's focus on the Community Sport Titans Initiative. It's the brainchild of the Ministry of Sport and Community Development and the deadline for nominations is Friday July 9th.The Community Sport Titan Initiative will facilitate the recognition of community champions or 'titans' who have devoted their time and expertise to activating social transformation, both on and off the field of play. A member of the public can nominate up to two Community Sport Titans in his/her district and the Ministry will shortlist twenty of those Titans and feature their success stories in a video documentary series. This series will complement the SHAPE Programme, which runs from June to August 2021. We heard more from Amrita Maharaj-Dube Senior Corporate Communications Officer at the Ministry.
NALIS DIGITAL LITERACY INITATIVE
Our senior citizens, parents and children are now, more than ever, dependent on technology to function in a world where stay at home orders and social distancing are required to keep persons safe and alive. Understanding that many individuals have challenges using the technology, NALIS has developed several training programmes to provide students with the skills to navigate online learning. To give us more details, we were joined by the team of Cherylann Quamina Baptiste and Delise Thomas.