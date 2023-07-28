Morning Edition: 28th July 2023

We begin today's show with criminologist Darius Figueira who has some concerns regarding the delay in the repatriation of citizens trapped in Syria wishing to return home.
As we get closer to Emancipation Day, we are joined by Dr. David Muhammad Head of the Black Agenda Project to discuss the meaning and significance of the Observations in T&T.
Continuing our conversation on Emancipation Day we are chatting now with Montsho Masimba, head of the Walke Street Emancipation Committee about the organisation's 21st annual Freedom Run 5K in Sangre Grande on August 1st.
This morning we have with us a former CPL Opening bowler, Educator, coach, commentator and a family man.
Today we take a peek behind his success from the rural community of Barrackpore to becoming a household name globally.
You might have been living rock if you missed the good news this week that CPL tickets are now available...
The tournament bowls off on August 16th in St Lucia before ending with the finals in Guyana on September 24th, Republic day here in Trinidad and Tobago...
With us this morning to keep us updated on all the new and exciting developments is non other that the CPL C.E.O Pete Russell who is with us on the show this morning.
