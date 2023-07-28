We begin today's show with criminologist Darius Figueira who has some concerns regarding the delay in the repatriation of citizens trapped in Syria wishing to return home. 

As we get closer to Emancipation Day, we are joined by Dr. David Muhammad Head of the Black Agenda Project to discuss the meaning and significance of the Observations in T&T.

Continuing our conversation on Emancipation Day we are chatting now with Montsho Masimba, head of the Walke Street Emancipation Committee about  the organisation's 21st annual Freedom Run 5K in Sangre Grande on August 1st.

This morning we have with us a former CPL Opening bowler, Educator, coach, commentator and a family man.

Today we take a peek behind his success from the rural community of Barrackpore to becoming a household name globally.

You might have been living rock if you missed the good news this week that CPL tickets are now available...

The tournament bowls off on August 16th in St Lucia before ending with the finals in Guyana on September 24th, Republic day here in Trinidad and Tobago...

With us this morning to keep us updated on all the new and exciting developments is non other that the CPL C.E.O Pete Russell who is with us on the show this morning.

Thank you to all of our guests for joining us, tune in for M.E PRIME this evening. Have a safe weekend.

Morning Edition: 28th July 2023

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PM ON ECONOMY AND FINANCE

PM ON ECONOMY AND FINANCE

The country's economy is said to be doing well but the Prime Minister is still cautioning Union Leaders against being unreasonable.

He sat down with the Morning Edition on Thursday and told us about the current situation with the Dragon gas deal, the call for a higher minimum wage and more.

ROWLEY TALKS CRIME AND CORRUPTION

ROWLEY TALKS CRIME AND CORRUPTION

It's an era of criminal business operating in this country with a motto of power, profit and prestige, this according to Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.

He says while the police are doing their best, the criminal elements are doing theirs too.

DR. ROWLEY LASHES BACK AT JACK

DR. ROWLEY LASHES BACK AT JACK

Why are we not concerned? This is questioned asked by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley with regard to Jack Warner's return to the political arena, given his past.

FARLEY RESPONDS TO ROWLEY

FARLEY RESPONDS TO ROWLEY

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine in an immediate response to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley labeling him as arrogant, an upstart and a person who has difficulty respecting his elders, is calling on the Prime Minister to look in the mirror. The Chief Secretary responded to questions from the media on Thursday, at the Shaw Park Complex.