Today we are discussing the school revision programme, the concerns raised by some parents and how things are progressing now in week 2 of the initiative. We will also get the perspective of the National Parent Teachers Association on the recent cabinet approved changes to the Concodat. To discuss these issues as well as their meeting with the Education Minister last Friday and what plans the Association has going forward is President of the Association Kevin David.
We are shifting gears now to the public service and fears over job security at the Water and Sewerage Authority, just last week workers gathered outside the Authority's St. Joseph Head quarters to host a prayer vigil to save their jobs. PSA President Leroy Baptiste also notes his frustration with outstanding wage negotiations, he joins us now to delve deeper into the situation.
Marking its 30th anniversary this year, ESCTT observes this year Emancipation with the theme Commemorating 30 Years of Transformation and Resilience.
After 30 years, the ESCTT remains committed to ensure the continuation of the festival in a manner that is appropriate to what it represents. It is celebratory, positively inspiring, and sacred.
The festival is a tribute to African ancestors who built mankind's earliest major civilizations in the valley of the Nile, leaving behind the Great Pyramid among other structures that still invoke wonder. It is a tribute to those who produced the first written scripts which included concepts of diet. Speaking with us today about Emancipation day is Zakiya Uzoma-Wadada- Executive Chair, ESCTT.
We chat with Mr. Showtime aka JB Cool- Fighting Evolution Wrestling (FEW) and Elijah Burke aka "The Pope"- NWA - National Wrestling Alliance.
They will be part of a Professional Wrestling Show at the Woodbrook Youth Facility on July 31st, 2022 which will feature a number of talented professionals as well as some local talent. Let's join them now to hear more.
In this segment, we are going to address a problem that is a very troubling issue to many people. The Pandemic of Hair, Hair Loss and Scalp Problems…Over the last 10 years, Trichologist, Zakiya Mills has helped over 7000 men, women and children with their hair, hair loss and scalp problems. Her client base spans across the US, UK, Canada and the Caribbean.
So what has been happening over the last 3-5 years that has caused her to say that there is a Pandemic of Hair, Hair Loss and Scalp Problems? She says, there are now conditions that we previously only saw in post menopausal women, that we are now seeing in young ladies in their 20's to enlighten us on this topic is Zakiya Mills- Trichologist.
The National Parang Association will be hosting Parang Under the Stars - a Christmas in July event which will take place on July 30 at Estate 101.
14 bands are ready to perform. To tells us more about it are Shane John- Committee lead Parang Under the Stars and Joanne Briggs-Public Relations Officer National Parang Association.
Thank you for viewing and we invite you to join us for ME PRIME this evening 8:30 pm. We leave you with this closing image captioned 'a day in TnT'.