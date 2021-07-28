It's been just over one week since additional businesses were given the green light to reopen however, retail , the beauty industry, gyms and others are hoping for some good news this weekend from Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley. We spoke with another section of the business community for a perspective, Jaishima Leladharsingh the Coordinator of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers.
Our focus was on the Securities and Exchange Commission and the launch of their Investor Protection Mobile Application. The SEC provides regulatory oversight of the securities market and protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices. The app gives way for the public to submit a complaint to the TTSEC about an investment, or to anonymously send a tip about a financial scam. The app is set to launch on August 4th. Joining us was Rosalind King- Director Compliance and Inspections and Ellen Lewis- Manager – Corporate Communication and Education.
We are a few days away from August 1st, which means that there is still time to participate in an event hosted by the Emancipation Support Committee. The Annual 'Africa - Caribbean People to People Forum' takes place tomorrow virtually. Speaking with Fazeer was Zakiya Uzoma-Wadada, Executive Chair Emancipation Support Committee of T&T
T&T is currently hosting a biennial Education Conference, one of the flagship events under the Caribbean Association of Principals of Secondary Schools. It's organized by the Association of Principals of Public Secondary Schools of Trinidad and Tobago from July 26th-31st. They have a full lineup of speakers and panel discussions for the virtual event. Giving us more details were Sherra Carrington-James President Caribbean Association of Principals of Secondary Schools (CAPSS), Denise L. J. Hernandez Former President of Association of Principals of Public Secondary Schools and Stephen Jackman First Vice President CAPSS.