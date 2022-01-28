According to Minister of Public Administration Allyson West,a job evaluation exercise for the Public Service. The matter was discussed both last week and this week in the parliament,with no specific details about the evaluation.
Government did note that disclose that there's also a compensation exercise ongoing for the Public Service as well as a review of the group health plan for the monthly and daily paid employees. President of the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union and General Secretary of the National Trade Union Centre Michael Annisette joins us.
We chat with Ronnie Mc Intosh of the Mas Band Ronnie and Caro who unlike some, is saying Carnival 2022 is not looking so bright, he says it doesn't make sense. He says the bands were no given enough time to prepare. He believes the Prime Minister's announcement came far too late. The Mas man will also share his views with us on the proposed safe zone events and the impact on Covid on the band's income.
Earlier this week, the Ministry of Education announced that Students of Forms 1 to 3, or equivalent, are to resume physical classes on February 7th, on a rotational basis.However, officials say those students should be required to attend school physically, at least 2 days per week, and 5 days in a 10-day cycle.
Additionally, , Standard 5 pupils are required to attend school physically from February 7th to March 29th.Their classes are scheduled from 8:30a.m. to 2p.m., four days a week. In response, The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers' Association expresses concern over the reopening of schools physically for both primary and secondary students.TTUTA President Antoinia De Freitas tells TV6 it is their position that once teachers return to the classroom, they will no longer be conducting virtual sessions for these students.
The President and Vice President of the Veterinary Students Association of Trinidad and Tobago joins us in this segment. It is a student organization aimed towards making an impactful difference with animal welfare in our country and rendering aid wherever we can within our capabilities. They are currently hosting a second annual shelter drive. For this drive they have a special goal targeting smaller, less recognized home-based foster centers and adoption shelteres that are overwhelmingly in need of our assistance. The Organization hopes to spread awareness about the overwhelming need for essential items by home based shelters/ fostering homes on animal adoptions, general animal care and welfare. However they are welcoming donations as they says it has been difficult generating supplies
First time author Francisca Brown chats about her publication ' The Insight of Trinidad and Tobago '. The book touches almost every aspect of life in T&T and the inspiration sourced from personal as well as other people's experiences. Ms. Brown is tells us more about her book now available in E Book or paperback, some of the stories behind the poem and where they are available.
For many of this viral video needs no introduction. It's an adaptation of Pink Panther's ' Misprint' done by the talented Maria Bhola.Maria began her Calypso career singing in junior competitions and graduated to the senior competions where she appeared in multiple semi-final and final appearances. She is also a writer , penning songs for many artistes including reigning calypso monarch Terri Lyons.