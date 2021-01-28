Morning Edition: 28th January, 2021

A HEATED DEBATE OVER YOUNG'S TENURE
In the House of Representatives today there was a heated debate.
That was just some of what transpired in the lower house yesterday as the United National Congress through, the Leader of the Opposition Kamla Persad-Bissessar, brought a motion of No Confidence against National Security Minister Stuart Young. The party is convinced that the National Security Minister is incompetent and unfit to hold office and that the current exemption policy for nationals wanting to return is unconstitutional. We were joined by Dr. Roodal Moonilal- Member of Parliament for Oropouche East and Dr. David Lee- Member of Parliament for Pointe-A –Pierre.
YOUTH PERSPECTIVE ON THA DEADLOCK
The recounts have been completed with the 6-6 deadlock unchanged following the Tobago House of Assembly election. We got a youth perspective on this historic occurrence, as we were joined by Rebecca Bobb. She is a youth and women's rights activist, a Participant in CIWiL's All Female Parliament Sitting in 2020 and holds a BSC. In International Relations.
PHASED REOPENING OF SCHOOL
The government announced plans on Tuesday for a phased return to in-class learning beginning from February 8th for some secondary school students. In April, classes are scheduled for resume for Secondary Entrance Assessment pupils all under Covid-19 health protocols.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health says it will be monitoring the school population and Technical Director at the Epidemiology Division Dr. Avery Hinds said the public health measures, under which schools have remained physically closed, have been keeping the spread of COVID-19 among the school-aged population at minimal level. We were joined by Minister of Education Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly.
EXPORTT
The Phoenix Park Industrial Estate is described as a unique location for domestic and international investors seeking to establish operations in Trinidad and Tobago. The park is aimed at businesses operating in Manufacturing & Assembly, Logistics & Distribution, and ICT industries. Tenants will have access to a modern industrial space with built infrastructure for the provision of required utility services to each of the lots. Has InvesTT been able to attract the desired businesses? President of Invest TT Sekou Alleyne- President InvesTT told us more.
PIARCO ROTARACT VIRTUAL 5K
A virtual 5 K has already begun and concludes on February 3rd. The event is hosted by the Rotaract Club of Piarco (UWI) in collaboration with Bafasports. The fundraising event is assist the club with its various projects. The cost is TT$99.00/US$15.00, we were joined by Kezra Lashley, the Finance Director.