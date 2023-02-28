In this episode of Morning Edition, Haran Ramkaransingh, Home Director of. Legal Services at the Equal Opportunity Commission joined to tell us about Zero Discrimination Day which is celebrated on March 1st each year by the United Nations and other international organisations.
Its aim is to promote equality before the law and in practice throughout all of the member countries of the UN. Mr Ramkaransingh joined to tell us what it means in Trinidad and Tobago.
Now we are joined by Communications Minister Symon De Norbriga to tell us about a new initiative being launched by his Ministry.
Now it's time for our open forum, where you the viewers get an opportunity to share your views and concerns with us. Call us now at 623-1711 ext 1995.
As usual on a Tuesday we chat with TTPS Ambassador Anil Forde, and today our discussion will be about about post carnival activity, thanking stakeholders and the " Say something if you see Something Campaign".
We are joined by Dr. Sharda Patasar, she is a freelance musician, writer and researcher. Her musical work is both performance oriented as well as experimental.
Some include: 2020: The Lightbox: Sound and art collaboration: Sharda Patasar and Celine Sampson. An artistic interpretation of sound. She Joins us now to tells us some more about the Woman Power Show.
Last Band Standing is a registered N.G.O. dedicated to the enhancement of life by the promotion of social and cultural activities in Trinidad & Tobago and across the region with us is the Chairman Marlon Brizan.
We are chatting with Gabriel Hampton of the The I Can Campaign, Cancer Charity fair and Deanne Mohammed the Public Relations Officer. It's an initiative of the I can, You Can, We can Foundation and it takes place on Saturday March 4th 2023.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us today. Join for M.E PRIME at 8:30pm in the mean time we leave you with this live update at Maracas Bay.