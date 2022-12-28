In this episode of Morning Edition, our host Marlan Hopkinson is joined via zoom by the President of the Registered Nurses Association, Idi Stuart, as we look back on some of the major issues affecting nurses as we head into 2023.
We know the Covid-19 Pandemic and salary negotiations were some of the concerns raised this year, Mr. Stuart thank you for being with us.
It's described as the most wonderful time of the year and for some, the Christmas into New Year holiday period ..is anything but enjoyable.
It's referred to as the holiday blues and those affected, usually suffer from depression or anxiety which can often be traced to some type of loss.
Counselling psychologist Jean-Luc Borrel joins us now and will also share some goal setting tips for 2023.
It's time for our Business Breakfast segment and we are thankful for the support of Value Optical. Let us check-in with the business community to get a sense of how the economic activity during the holiday season, which is scheduled to conclude in a few days.
We will also get their expectation for the coming new year. Vivek Charran, Chairman of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers and Ricardo Mohammed, Vice Chairman of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers are our guests via zoom.
Let's put the focus now on the repairer of Hearts Foundation. Birthed in 2019,the Non-profit, non-governmental organization is geared towards community outreach through empowerment sessions , food and clothing distributions and Emotional and mental support.
The group would have held two Christmas treats for the season and to give us more details are; Kimline Phillip- Founder/Managing Director
Yolande Batson- ROHF Sponsor and Shawndel Britton- ROHF Beneficiary.
Keron Bascombe Creator of Tech4Agri joins us on set to tell us more about Tech4Agri 360 as well as do a live demonstration for us. According to Mr. Bascombe, the service provides an unique learning & visual experience in the agricultural field and he is here to tell us exactly how it is done.
