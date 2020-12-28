It's been a year of twists and turns and it is been especially difficult on worldwide economies. Unemployment figures, restructuring both at the public and private level and revenue generating abilities are concerns going into the new year.
We were joined by Dr. Roger Hosein-Economist, Kevin Ramnarine- Former Energy Minister and Mariano Browne- Economist / Fmr. Energy Minister.
How well did pre and post Christmas sales go for merchants in the southern city? We checked in with Kiran Singh, President of the Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce to find out how he feels heading into 2021.
The annual T&T Olympic Committee Awards ceremony takes place tomorrow at 6 PM. It's been a quiet year for sport due to the pandemic though the 2021 Tokyo Olympics is on the horizon. Tomorrow will mark the 26th staging of the TTOC awards ceremony and we were joined by its president, Brian Lewis and giving you a bit more taste of the season, our Esta Es Parang series featured the San Rafael Authentic Parang Association during the month of December, our final session will be this Thursday, December 31st with María Parió 'Mary gave birth' the San Rafael Authentic Parang Association.