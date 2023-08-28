Morning Edition: 28th August 2023

In this episode of Morning Edition, we are speaking with Nwannia Sorzano, the President General of the Aviation Communication and Allied Workers Union about what they describe as the underhanded and tyrannical management style of C.A.L. President.
Legendary Calypso Queen and Icon Denyse Plummer has passed away after a long battle with cancer. In 1987, she placed third in the National Calypso competition. In 1988, she reached the National Calypso Monarch finals and also won the Calypso Queen crown. By 2000, she was one of the main attractions at the Calypso Revue Tent.
According to the Trinidad Express Plummer won the Calypso Crown in 2001 with "Heroes" and "Nah Leaving".
She went even further winning the critically acclaimed Amateur Night at the Apollo Theatre in New York, USA, in 1989 with Whitney Houston's "Didn't We Almost Have It All".
With us this morning to share some memories of her life and legacy are Steve Michael Pascall A.K.A Ras Kommanda- TUCO Vice President and fellow gospel Artiste Michelle Sylvester.
With us now is Criminologist Dr. Randy Seepersad to discuss the continued spate of crime plaguing the country and the ability of the TTPS to deal with it.
On Sunday 27th the Project You Foundation hosted Casablanca at the Hilton Grand Ballroom. It was a massive success promising to be a yearly event. It sold out completely.
Moneys raised will be used to donate school supplies to children's homes and schools across the country. To tell us more is Ramesh Ramnath - Head of Events.
Finally a tick in the Win category, we'll talk about what that means as we dive deeper with the analysis.
As the Trinbago Knight Riders earned their first victory of the Republic Bank CPL with a six wicket win over St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.
The Knight Riders won the toss and chose to field first, but it was a brilliant 66 run partnership between stand in captain Sherfane Rutherford and Corbin Bosch that took the Patriots to 178-5.
In reply the Knight Riders lost early wickets but Nicholas Pooran produced a sensational innings of 61 to help guide his side to their first win of this campaign.
Chomping on the bits to bite into this juicy development is cricket analyst Marcus Daniel.
