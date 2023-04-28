In this Episode of Morning Edition, A statement by not one but 2 Pundits that urban youth in the East West corridor are targeting people of East indian descent has gotten attention from several quarters.

Today Sociologist Tyehimba Salandy is live on set with us to  share his view on the comment but first let's remind you of what was said, from our 7pm pkg.

We are now joined by Dr. Sandra West, Principal of Automation Technology College and Ambassador (Retired) Deborah-Mae Lovell, Founder of Flair Academy of Etiquette and Protocol, to tells us about their work and share some tips.

Shifting the conversation station now crime, security and the recently fully proclaimed Public Procurement Act, we are joined now by MP for Chaguanas West Dinesh Rambally, to get his perspective on these issues.

Now it's time for my favourite part of the show, where we get to interact with you our viewers and hear your views and opinions on various topics, the lines are open, call us at 623-1711 ext. 1995.

RAMPS Logistics Guyana made its final appearance in the Guyana magistrates court on April 25th. The company has been cleared of all charges. To speak with us today about this and the way forward for the company is Shaun Rampersad, Chief Executive Officer, Ramps Logistics.

Thank you to all of our guests for joining us today, we wish you a safe and wonderful weekend, be careful in flood waters and pay attention to the MET Service alerts and advice.

Join us this evening for M.E PRIME, in the mean time we leave you with this life quote, "what you do makes a difference and you have to decide what kind of difference."

