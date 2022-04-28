In this Morning Edition, we are focusing on the education sector with Opposition Member of Parliament Anita Haynes. Topping the headlines is the three week delay of the Caribbean Examination Council Exams, this is the third consecutive year that the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in examination changes.
There is also the issue of school violence since the return to physical classes for all students and the inter-ministerial committee setup to address the concerns.
After much lobbying, the government introduced the Cannabis Control Bill, 2020 to provide regulatory control for certain purposes, authorize the establishment of the Trinidad and Tobago Cannabis Licensing Authority, and other connected matters. The proposed Cannabis Control Law is the second part of proposed legislation on marijuana will call for licenses for medicinal and religious use of ganja.
Concerns have been raised since the introduction of the legislation over who exactly would benefit from the industry and those sentiments were reiterated during last week's parliamentary debate. Someone who is very vocal about these concerns is Marcus Ramkissoon, a Cannabis Policy Specialist.
Let us also note that during that debate the government reported that cases before the courts have dropped by 78 per cent since the decriminalisation of marijuana in 2019.
In this segment, we are joined by police road safety officer Brent Batson to talk about the number of fatal vehicular accidents recorded in Trinidad and Tobago for the year so far.
We will discuss road safety warnings and regulations, fatal accident statics. On April 23rd a woman was struck and killed while attempting to cross the Churchill Roosevelt Highway under near Grand Bazaar.
Police say her body was thrown on impact and badly mangled. On April 7th a 27 year old man lost control of his vehicle on the same highway and crashed, losing his life at around 12:20am.
In March an accident in Debe left a 10 year old boy hospitalized and his mother and father dead. Today We will also discuss the impact of these road fatalities on the families and loved ones, what if any counselling has been offered by the TTPS and given the long weekend ahead we will hear his advice and precautious to motorists and pedestrians.
The population is put on notice. Covid cases are on the rise once again. According to the Ministry of Health the country is now recording 85 per cent more daily COVID-19 cases on average when compared to two weeks ago. At the latest Covid media briefing these statistics were shared : 576 new positive cases and yesterday's added a further 543.
Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh in 14 days we moved from a rolling seven-day average of 238 to 440. Adding that If we continue like this...we will go back to 700, 800, 900 cases per day, which, he said, is where we don't want to go. Today we are joined by Former Health Minister Dr. Fuad Khan to give his perspective on this development.
Focusing on arts and entertainment, now that economy has fully reopened, there are a lot more opportunities for creative industry including, the hosting of events. 'Start Again' Music for the Soul is happening this Saturday in San Juan. It is described as an an evening of Jazz, R&B, Soul and Gospel music and features Jazz Vocalist Roxanne Layne with her band Eminence. Ms. Layne joins us in this Morning Edition via Zoom.
Keeping our focus on the arts, we are joined by Producer Marie-Elena Joseph and Actor Kimberly Crichton to tell us more about the Theatrical Release of SHE PARADISE. It is now playing at Movietowne Theatres and follows the story of a teenage girl's struggle to fit into a crew of Soca backup dancers, good morning ladies and thank you for being with us.