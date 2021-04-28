COVID 19 & THE LABOUR ENVIRONMENT
There is a lot to discuss with our next guest, Minister of Labour Stephen Mc Clashie. The ever present Covid-19 pandemic has curtailed economic growth in lots of quarters which has seen employers and employees...implement certain safety protocols to better protect their environment. The question is, are these measures effective? Is the work from home measures and 50 % rotation implementations assisting or hurting the labour force? The Minister joined us via Zoom to chat about a number of topics in the labour environment.
TRINBAGO YUH NICE
Here's a sunset captured at the Naturalist Beach Resort in Castara Village, Tobago Courtesy one of our viewers.
BARKEEPERS & OPERATORS ASSOCIATION
The Barkeepers and Operators Association is calling for a sixty-day alcohol ban in wake of the rising number of Covid-19 cases. The Association says it is in total agreement with the strict enforcement of the Public Health Ordinance for which it has been advocating since September 2020. However, they say law enforcement has varied within the various policing districts because the health ordinance is not clearly defined, they also claim that there are " police protected bars". In an effort to mitigate and control COVID 19 cases the Association is proposing for consideration.
1. Prohibit the Consumption of Alcohol and its related products in all Public Places for a sixty -day period.
2. Implement an Open Container Policy with respect to alcohol canisters for the purpose of consumption in all Public Places for a sixty -day period.
We were joined by Satesh Moonasar- The Barkeepers and Operators Association.
MAKING OF A REVOLUTION
One week ago, April 21st marked the fifty first anniversary of the Black Power revolution or as the National Joint Action Committee would say...' The Mass People's Movement ' NJAC says the movement's main instrument was the street, which saw about forty thousand persons of various background and ethnic groups demanding fundamental change. The cause was led by the now deceased Makandal Daaga who was known then as Geddes Granger. On Sunday the documentary ' Making of a Revolution ' will air on TV6 at 7:30 pm to commemorate the event. We were joined on Zoom by Embau Moheni Servant President NJAC.
BELIEVE IN LOVE
Let's tell you about ' Believe in Love a Musical Evening with Mothers in Mind' happening on Mother's Day. Justice for Women Foundation founded on New Year's Day is engaging in fundraising effort to assist with their mandate of social outreach. We heard more about the event from Joseph ' Joey' Rivers, a well-known Musician & Music Producer also a Member of Justice for Women.