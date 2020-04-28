In today's Morning Edition, the Minister of Finance Colm Imbert has warned of a difficult year during his address to the parliament yesterday, April 27. A revised deficit is now 15B and increase of the original 5.3 billion estimated. Considerations were given to the decrease in oil prices and the Coronavirus Pandemic. The Minister also stated for the record that no money had been withdrawn from the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund. There are so many issues dealing with the economy including Heritage Petroleum's 1.4b profit in its first ten months.
We were joined by Dr. Roger Hosein- Economist , Kevin Ramnarine- Economist / Former Energy Minister, PP Gov't and Mariano Browne- Economist / Fmr. Minister in the Ministry of Finance, PNM.
According to an article in today's Express (April 28)...most restaurant owners are in agreement with Government's move to extend the shutdown of non-essentials till May 15 to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. However concerns still mount over the post-covid era and the ability for businesses to bounce back.
To share a perspective, we were joined by Kiran Singh- San Fernando Chamber of Commerce and Rampersad Sieuraj- President of the Penal / Debe Chamber of Commerce.
The TTPS has come in for both praise and criticism during this Covid-19 pandemic. Over the weekend they were praised for their efforts in solving disputes between landlords and tenants as a result of non-payment of rental fees due to economic strain. However, they were chastised by some for the treatment of minors who were engaging in non essential activities. What trends are on the increase since the Covid-19 pandemic? Acting Superintendent Wayne Mystar joined Fazeer.
Here's a book title that sounds like it was made for the Covid-19 pandemic 'Just For You Right Now' is the latest offering from poet and author Allison Martin. It's an inspirational book she believes will add value to anyone who reads it, Ms. Marin joined us virutually.
And in our Artiste's Forum we were joined by two Gospel Artistes who has been heating up the airwaves in their own right. They have collaborated for the song 'It's Gonna Be Alright' D. Flaveny and Jaron Nurse.