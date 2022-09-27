We are happy to have with us on set, Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly Farley Augustine. We will first discuss the budget allocation and after the break....we dive into the recent developments in the THA and the PDP.
We are continue our conversation with Farley Augustine, Chief Secretary of the THA. Now we focus on issues related to governance within the PDP who are just nine months into office.
Welcome back, we now have with us Martin George – Attorney at Law, Riyadh Mohammed – Agricultural Consultant, Jason Roach- Pres. San Juan Business Association and
Brian Manning – Minister in the Ministry of Finance forming our Morning Edition Post Budget panel. We will hear from them their thoughts and perspectives on what was presented, how the country may or may not benefit and get the Minister's responses.
Joining us now is Brian Lewis a Sports Leader and President of CANOC. Let's get his views on how sport was treated in the budget and what is needed to push TT Athletes further.
We are now chatting with Idi Stuart President of the TTRNA to get his perspective on the budget, the treatment of healthcare workers and the way forward.
