In this episode of Morning Edition, we are joined by Former Finance Minister and now Candidate for Political Leader in the PNM internal Election, Mrs. Karen Nunez Tesheira.
Today we will be discussing her vision for the party moving ahead and whether or not she believes she has enough support to win.
We will also touch on the 18 million dollars awarded to her on Tuesday by the High Court and Privy Council against Gulf View Medical Centre and one of its doctors, in a medical lawsuit over the death of her Husband in 2004.
A new Political Party is launched in T&T, on Friday 21st October, 2022, Ramone J. Campbell, Political Leader of the E.O.P. Empowerment of the People Party, was informed by the Elections and Boundaries Commission that the symbol of his new party had been approved.
He says he looks forward to running a good, clean campaign in the 2025 General Election, in which he will be contesting the position of Prime Minister .
Thanks for staying with us, now we are chatting with Dr. Adesh Sirjusingh, Director of Women's Health at the Ministry of Health. We are talking about the Launch of the 2022/2023 Influenza Vaccination Drive and the importance of vaccination among pregnant women.
we are joined by Dr. Richard Mann, Doctor of Podiatric Medicine, and a Diplomate of the American Board of Podiatric Surgery, retired.He is the Chief Scientific Officer at Realm Labs, and the Medical Advisor to AllCare Home Services Limited.
Dr Mann will discuss L.E.A.P - Lower Extremity Amputation Prevention as part of his Clinical Update Series: Vol.1–No.1 - Preventing Diabetic Foot and Leg Amputations due to Peripheral Neuropathy.
Let's chat now with Dr. Mia Gormandy-Benjamin Artistic Director of Trinidad All Stars Steel Orchestra. She is here to tell us more about Classical Jewels XIII: The Movie which will be at Lord Kitchener Auditorium, NAPA in November.
We are now joined by Calypsonian Contentender, real name Mark John. He is hosting his annual Extemporama show on November 4th and he joins today with Extempo champion Joseph Vautor-La Placeliere, the Mighty Lingo to tell us more about it.
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us from 8:30pm this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with this image Captioned - "Of Mayaro Beach", from Angeliq Ramdath Maharaj.