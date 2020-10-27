The United National Congress Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar announced December 6th for the party's internal elections. Nomination day is Sunday 15th November.

We continued with the politics with Senator Jearlean John of the United National Congress. She joined us to give a perspective on a number of matters, including the party's internal elections

Persons Associated with Visual Impairment (PAVI) is celebrating its 25th anniversary, the organisation's President Bhawani Persad was our guest.

Acting Superintendent Wayne Mystar of the TTPS joined us to discuss the role of the police service in ensuring compliance to the new and updated COVID-19 regulations. The new regulations came into effect on October 27, 2020 .

As we all know, the COVID-19 pandemic spared no industry of economic challenges, including the small businesses. Well, Definitive Management Solutions Ltd is offering a helping hand to small business owners during this period. Telling us how this process works, we were joined by Antonia Ferrier - Founder & Managing Director of Definitive Management Solutions Limited.

We found out about the sister isle's events for Calypso History Month. Calypsonian and Vice President of TUCO Ainsley King told us more about the activities.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Maracas Beach Reopens: Citizens Comply

Maracas Beach Reopens: Citizens Comply

If you thought people would have flocked to the beaches in their numbers as it's the first day in months that they're allowed to venture on the shoreline leisurely, you aren't the only one. 

COVID & YOU

COVID & YOU

Well one more national dis with COVID-19 within the past twenty four hours, but have deaths been increasing or decreasing as the number of infections recorded daily drop?

Paria Sole Fuel Importer

Paria Sole Fuel Importer

How will the price you pay at the pump be set, and how will it be monitored to ensure you the motorist don't get ripped off?