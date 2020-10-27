The United National Congress Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar announced December 6th for the party's internal elections. Nomination day is Sunday 15th November.
We continued with the politics with Senator Jearlean John of the United National Congress. She joined us to give a perspective on a number of matters, including the party's internal elections
Persons Associated with Visual Impairment (PAVI) is celebrating its 25th anniversary, the organisation's President Bhawani Persad was our guest.
Acting Superintendent Wayne Mystar of the TTPS joined us to discuss the role of the police service in ensuring compliance to the new and updated COVID-19 regulations. The new regulations came into effect on October 27, 2020 .
As we all know, the COVID-19 pandemic spared no industry of economic challenges, including the small businesses. Well, Definitive Management Solutions Ltd is offering a helping hand to small business owners during this period. Telling us how this process works, we were joined by Antonia Ferrier - Founder & Managing Director of Definitive Management Solutions Limited.
We found out about the sister isle's events for Calypso History Month. Calypsonian and Vice President of TUCO Ainsley King told us more about the activities.