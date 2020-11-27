On December 6th the members of the United National Congress will vote on the new executive. There have been pressure by some, for the current political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar to step down following successive defeats at national elections. Would the incumbent return for another term?
Joining us is Senator Jearlean John, Candidate for Deputy Political Leader under the banner 'Star Team' which supports the incumbent.
The Covid-19 pandemic continues to put further stress on the economy and by extension our daily lives. Changes to certain education programmes and job losses at various companies have only added to preexisting woes. Are the measures in place sufficient to mitigate the impact, can migrants be a source of aid during the difficult economic times?
Economists Dr. Roger Hosein and Mariano Browne spoke to Fazeer.
Youth against Gender Based Violence, is a Panel discussion next Saturday December 5th, and coincides with the United Nations 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.
The discussion will examine current policies and tips on ow to deal with such occurrences, if they arise. There are a number of speakers carded for the event, you can also visit the social media pages of Caribbean feminist, Youth Empowering Today for Tomorrow and Youth Advocacy Network and Trinidad and Tobago Youth Advocacy Network Making a Difference Everywhere.
The Heroes Foundation is set to get a boost, thanks to one of your partners McDonalds. Come tomorrow, the McDonald's Trinidad franchise will be celebrating "Great Day" in support of The Heroes Foundation. Great Day is McDonald's flagship local event and annual fundraiser, under the "I Love To Help".
Established in 2002, the foundation is a non-profit organization aimed to address the needs on our young people by providing leadership and mentorship. We were joined by Lawrence Arjoon, Heroes Foundation CEO, Bettina Harper, Big Brothers Big Sisters Coordinator and Jeannelle and Anuskha Cuffy, Heroes Development Programme and Big Brothers Big Sisters participants.
Let's place the focus on Indian Caribbean Culture before we wrap up. The public Zoom meeting 'Traditional Indian Languages in the Caribbean' will take place this Sunday from 7: 30pm. The purpose is to bring the Diaspora closer,with discussions on unity and empowerment particularly, following the success of the Black Lives Matter Movement. TT along with Suriname and Guyana are the participating countries and for more information, you can visit the Indo-Caribbean Cultural Centre facebook page.
We were joined by Wanita Ramnath- Researcher and Hindustanis Student in Suriname, Dr Kumar Mahabir Author and UTT Former Assistant Professor
and Dr. Visham Bhimull Founder of Caribbean Hindustani Organization.