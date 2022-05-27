In this Morning Edition, the President of the Transport and General Workers Union, Judy Charles responds to the CPO's counter proposal, gives her thoughts on the March and the feedback from her membership as several Unions led by the PSA, get ready to gather at Memorial Park for a march against the 2% offer.
The Government is being accused of deliberately stalling wage negotiations with the Registered Nurses Association. Several Unions have met with and rejected the offer put forward by the Chief Personnel Officer but the TTRNA is yet to have any such discussions. President Idi Stuart tells us, this is because they are not the recognized union, but he explains that they are awaiting the approval from the government…the same government that he believes is purposely holding back the approval. In this segment, Mr. Stuart discuss everything.
On Monday 30th May, the country commemorates the 177th anniversary of the Fatel Razack in 1845, the ship that brought the first group of East Indian indentured Labourers to T&T. It's a time where a lot of focus is placed on East Indian culture mainly from Trinidad. But in this segment, the focus is on the East Indian Culture in Tobago. Mrs. Seeta Beepath-Combie, Assistant Secretary of the Tobago Hindu Society, discusses an event the organization is hosting on Sunday 29th at the Scarborough Esplanade from 1 pm.
In this segment, 'Kick it with Karyn,' a football programme happening on the sister isle on May 29th & 30th, is highlighted. It will be held at Plymouth Recreational Ground, Tobago and hosted by national footballer Karyn Forbes. The programme is divided into three sections, youth, women and men. There are prizes to be won. National women's senior captain Karyn Forbes tell us more about registration and the programme itself is.
We continue with focus on Indian Arrival Day celebrations coming up on Monday 30th, with a dance performance by the Woodland Dance Academy, founded by CCN's very own Shalene Surajbally. Their routine is to Brother Marvin's popular song 'Jahaji Bhai.'
In international news, twenty-one funerals are being planned in Uvalde, Texas, following the school shooting on Tuesday. Along with the grief, there are questions over the actions of police that day.
Parents say officers could and should have done more.
It has been revealed no one confronted the gunman as he entered the school.