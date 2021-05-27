OVER 8000 ACTIVE CASES
Even though the vast majority of those who contracted the Covid-19 virus have recovered, the upward trend in cases and deaths continue to be a worry. Yesterday the country recorded 582 new cases and 17 additional deaths. The latest figures push the number of active cases to 8,710 and the death toll at 425.
Officials say 447 people are currently hospitalised while 7,474 people in home self-isolation. To give us a scientific perspective, we were joined by Dr. Nicole Ramlachan- Geneticist Consultant at Genix Diagnostics Ltd and an Associate Professor of Biotechnology at UTT.
CXC DATES REVEALED, TTUTA RESPONDS
The Caribbean Examinations Council gave an update yesterday on its decision regarding the Caribbean Secondary Examination Certificate and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations for 2021. This follows another stakeholder meeting last week. In a media release CXC revealed a Delay of the start of examinations by two weeks meaning written Examinations will commence on Monday 28th June.
All papers will be administered at CSEC and CAPE in their original formats. Papers 1, Paper 2 and the School-based Assessment (Paper3/2 for private candidates and Results of these examinations will be made available in the last week of September 2021- first week of October 2021. TTUTA President Antonia Tekah De Freitas joined us.
THE CROSSING OF OCEANS: The Legacy of A Diaspora
Indian Arrival day is a national holiday commemorating the journey and contribution of the East Indian Indentured Laborers. The day itself is May 30th a Sunday therefore the country gets the holiday on the Monday. In celebration of Indian Arrival Month, the Parliament will host a virtual Exhibition ' The Crossing of Oceans, The Legacy of a Diaspora ' from May 31 to June 11th. You can search Rotunda Gallery on Facebook and Instagram to participate. We got more details from Keiba Jacob-Mottley, Procedural Clerk & Curator.