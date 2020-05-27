Clinical Psychologist Jan Branford joined us for today's Focus on the Family series.
Also on the show...President of the T&T Unified Teachers Association Antonia De Freitas joined us to discuss matters relating to education.
It's often said, when you look good...you feel good.That's the concept behind Imagine Cosmetics and Nuba Caribbean's latest campaign. It was launched virtually on Mother's Day promoting self-love and care. We were joined by Cosme-chemist/Skin Care Entrepreneur Anisa Wilson and Beautician/Makeup Entrepreneur Angel Joseph and told us how you can get involved and also shared some Indian Arrival Day beauty tips for those social media posts on Saturday.
We had all that and more including...author of the book ' The Unforgiven : Missionaries or Mercenaries? ' Ashley Gray joined us from Australia.