The Instructing Attorney for the nine-former murder-accused in the Vindra Naipul Coolman case is speaking out, after his legal team's request for a copy of the investigative report into the disappearance of the State's file, was denied. Attorney Ganesh Saroop describes the series of events as concerning, and he tells TV6, he hopes the Lead Investigator gets to the bottom of who dropped the ball at the AG's Office.