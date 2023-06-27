Morning Edition: 27th June 2023

In this episode of Morning Edition, we kick off the show with Minority Leader Kelvon Morris to get his response to the THA budget presented on Monday.
With all the contention surrounding the leaked recordings of conversations between top THA officials, joining us now is Attorney at Law Nyree Alfonso to give a legal perspectives it relates to the Data Protection Act.
It's now time for our Tips and Advice from the TTPS with Sgt. Ancil Forde. Today we are discussing Pleasant Aiding and Abeating of Criminals in terms of the Aider, Procurer and Counselor, all of whom are liable to the sanctions of the law when a crime is committed.
Joining us now is Anika Plowden Corentin - Founder Chosen Hands and Stacey Weekes-Benjamin, Fashion Designer at Diane Carlton Caribbean; to tell us more about the upcoming event an Evening of Art and Fashion. It is an empowering undertaking with the girls from St Jude's.
