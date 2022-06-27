On this Morning Edition, we are joined by Political Scientist Mukesh Basdeo to weigh in on the United National Congress' Elections that took place yesterday. The post of Political leader was one of three positions being contested. Let's chat with Dr. Basdeo to get his perspective on what happens now and where the party stands.
Let's return to our dialogue with Dr. Basdeo.
We are joined by Weather Anchor, Seigonie Mohammed who is tracking the progress of a strong Tropical Wave, which has the potential for cyclone development over the next few days. Seigonie, what's the latest and can we expect rainfall if the cyclone does not develop?
Chatting with us is Businesswoman Anneila Davis from Tobago, on the topic of flour alternatives that she makes and how they can be used for your breads, cakes and pastries. This especially at a time when food and flour prices are rising and people are finding it hard to get by.
Let's keep the focus on rising food prices. Flour is just the latest of a list of items that increased over the last several weeks, eggs and chicken suffered a similar fate during the month of May. Globally food prices have been on in increase since mid 2021, and has escalated as a result of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.
On Friday, the Central Statistical Office released its Index of Retail prices for April which showed a general upward movement in the price of several food items. Farmer, Shiraz Khan joins us to weigh in on price increase.
We head to Grenada, where Political Leader Dickon Mitchell of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has led his party to win 9 seats, with the remaining 6 seats going to the New National Party (NNP) led by Dr Keith Mitchell. Several Prime Ministers including in Barbados and here in Trinidad and Tobago, the Acting PM has extended congratulations to Mr. Dickon.
To tell us more about how things are going following the election, the feeling on the ground and the latest developments is Mrs. Rena Pierre Thomas, a journalist at the Grenada Broadcasting Network Grenada. She has been in the field of journalism for over 8 years.
She holds an Associate degree in media studies from the T.A Marryshow Community College, along with certificates in radio Broadcasting and television broadcasting from the research and training institute of state administration of press publication radio, Film and Television in Beijing, China.
Coming live from TEMA'S OPERATIONS CENTRE , at the Fairfield Complex is Producer and Senior Broadcast Journalist TV6 News Elizabeth Williams, and Tema Contingency Planning Officer of TOBAGO, Melaura Agbeko, to give us an Update on the Tropical Wave and what is happening in Tobago.
