Morning Edition: 27th July 2023

Our guest today is Prime Minister the honorable Dr. Keith Rowley.
This morning we do have a lot to discuss including crime, the upcoming local government elections, Tobago, procurement legislation, the economy and much much more.
We continue our dialogue we go into the topic of economic growth, progress made, challenges faced and his Outlook moving ahead.
Continuing our sit down interview with Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, we then get his perspective on issues related to Tobago and the THA, as well as the recently formed alliance with the United National Congress, The NTA and the ILP in the lead up local government elections.
The date for Local government elections is quickly closing in on us and local government reform is one of the matters on the government's agenda. Let's discuss the government's LGE plans and also discuss issues surrounding the judiciary, the detention of migrants and other National issues .
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us, tune in for M.E PRIME this evening. We leave you with this live update in Tobago