Whenever we want to address the topic of trauma we invite this guest to share his perspective. If we look at the front pages today, it is littered with the traumatic experience of a Maraval family that has resonated with many citizens. Over the weekend the Sean Luke trial finally came to verdict, which was fifteen years in the making for the family and citizens were invested in that tragic story and today, marks the thirty first anniversary of the Attempted Coup an event that claimed lives and leaves more questions than answers.
No society can just 'sweep these matters under a rug' regardless of how much they try. If the we fail to deal with it directly, we will have the pay for the indirect consequences of those action. How do we cope with traumatic memories and situations?
Hanif Benjamin, President & Chief Executive Officer Clinical Therapist & Clinical Traumatologist The Centre For Human Development Limited spoke with Fazeer.
There is still a few more weeks of vacation before students return to formal education. With lockdown measures ongoing, children and parents now have to look for alternative measures which will may include the internet to keep them occupied. We are aware of the many dangers and predators that may be lurking and Senior Superintendent Wayne Mystar was here to give us a reminder of some of those tips that can help keep us safe.
One Monday August 2nd, the Emancipation Holiday, the National Action Cultural Committee will host the 25th Emancipation Day Virtual Calypso Competition. The event is two fold as it seeks to expand the knowledge of the population of the historical event as well as, introduce the art form of Calypso to younger generations. The competition is in two categories, 17 years and under and 18 -25 years, Embau Moheni, Chairman of the National Action Cultural Committee and Servant President of NJAC joined us. Also via Zoom were Keoni Greaves (15 years of age): Finalist, 17 & Under Category, 2021 Emancipation Calypso Competition and Bethany Lightbourne 'Trinity' (20 years of age): Finalist in the 18-28 Category, 2021 Emancipation Calypso Competition.
If we were not focused on eye health before, perhaps the pandemic would have prompted us to pay a bit more attention. Countless Zoom meetings and the new online experience for basically everything, could put a strain on our eyes and you may just want to get regular checkups.
Ferreira Optical Limited is offering Virtual Care service which was launched on June 28th. Customer support, consultations are more are available through the platform. We were joined by Lorenzo Hodges, Chief Executive Officer.