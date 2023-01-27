In this episode of Morning Edition, Friday Carnival Rooftop Series, we are chatting with Living Legend Chris Garcia and what inspired him to start singing Chutney Soca.
Chris was born in the month of October. He became a sensation with his hit Chutney Bacchanal, in the mid 1990s. He also has two new songs that he will be sharing with us today.. 'Ooh La La and Alive and blessed and of course Chutney Bacchanal.
Staying with Chutney soca, which is a very important part of our Carnival, we chat now with 3X Chutney Soca Monarch Imran 'GI' Beharry and Chutney Soca Monarch Promoter George Singh.
Joining us today is Avinash Singh, Band Leader and Costume designer for Jam The Band. He is here to tell us more about the ideas behind the costume designs and what masqueraders can expect if they play mas with Jam The Band on Carnival Monday and Tuesday.
Internationally acclaimed Trinidadian Soca star Darryl "Farmer Nappy" Henrycelebrates over 30 years in the Soca music industry and his rich legacy as one of Soca's top entertainers of all time.
He joins us now to tell us about his journey, his success, obstacles and how he overcomes them. We will also chat about some of his fun memories in the industry.
This brings us to the end of the Friday Edition of Morning Edition, I'm your host Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine wishing you all an enjoyable weekend. Yes its Friday everyone ! So be safe out there while you fete and lime or spend time with loved ones.