It's all over the front pages today, body of Trinidadian female model found dead in Tobago. Investigations are ongoing and it comes at a time where the sister isle is seeking to attract more visitors to the island. The Covid-19 pandemic has left more empty pockets than anything else for some businesses and with safe zone carnival talks underway...safety and security especially of our women and girls remain paramount. Let's hear from President of the Tobago Business Chamber Martin George.
Martin George, the President of the Tobago Business Chamber. Mr. George Let's focus on the extended opening hours of the beaches . According to the Health Minister, the decision came following the Prime Minister's meeting with Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. How does the Chamber view this latest move and do they have plans to soon engage in dialogue with members of the new assembly?
In this segment, we discuss the plans of the Copyright Organization of T&T with its President Jabari Winchester, who has over 15years in the music entertainment industry working with band managers/artists in recording and producing their music and video production. He has produced and engineered for leading local and international artist such as Machel Montano and Bunji Garlin just to name a few their songs and music productions. Today he will share with us what can be expected from the membership of COTT for Carnival 2022, now that the Prime Minister has announced the possibility of safe zone events. This morning we will talk about what the organization has planned and if sufficient time was given for preparation.
We continue our dialogue on Carnival 2022. This time we are chatting with the President of Pan Trinbago Beverly Ramsey Moore to find out what happening or what' on the cards for the pan fraternity this year. A lot has been going on with the organization from election issues to a recent protest on Sunday and today we will hear from Miss Ramsey Moore whats ahead for the organization in terms or Carnival and more.
More Covid-19 concerns locally as experts say the Omicron variant of which, T&T has 56 detected cases, is now the dominant Covid-19 strain in the country. Health officials continue to plead with the population to follow the Public Health Protocols, get vaccinated and take the booster shots as they become due. This country's case load continues to rise as 680 new infections and twelve additional deaths were reported yesterday.
Meantime there is some good news for younger kids as a Pfizer vaccine was approved by the World Health Organization to be administered. The vaccine is of a lower dosage suitable for the age group and the Minister of Health said the government would now have to acquire the new vaccine.
Dr. Nicole Ramlachan - Geneticist Consultant and Associate Professor of Biotechnology at UTT joins us.
Another business is crumbling under the weight of COVID-19 and the regulations put in place to deal with this Pandemic.
Today Director of YAY Entertainment Joana Rostant who owns the rights to Chuck E Cheese tells TV6's Nicole Romany they are not making any money and will be close their doors.