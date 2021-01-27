We had a lot of ground to cover and the THA Election result dominated the majority of our conversation.
Former, Chief Secretary On Election Result
While the country weighs in on the results of Monday's Tobago House of Assembly election, the first Chief Secretary, Chairman, One Tobago Voice Hochoy Charles says the solution to the 6-6 tie is the passage of the Tobago Autonomy Bill and Tobago going back to the polls. Mr. Charles joined us via Zoom now.
PDP On THA Deadlock
We are joined by who many may say is the Man of the hour. Farley Augustine lead the PDP's campaign in the January 25th THA Election which say the party gain four more seats as of Monday. There are recounts ongoing in some seats that can, give a solution to the 6-6 deadlock. Mr. Farley the deputy political leader of the PDP he also won his seat Speyside/L'Anse Fourmi/Parlatuvier and is the party's candidate for Chief Secretary.
PNM Tobago Council On Way Forward
We are continuing our focus on the outcome of the THA Election. What's the next step forward for the PNM Tobago Council? Political Leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine joined us.
Act On Covid Restrictions
Worldwide, concerns have been raised over the Covid-19 pandemic, whether it's regarding the PCR tests, vaccination or even the virus itself. The organization against Covid Tyranny believes there are several areas that should be reconsidered by the government. We were joined by local Pastor Lennox Grant and member of the group ACT.
Klassic Ruso Tent
There's no official carnival 2021 but Calypso Music is keeping alive during the pandemic. Various stakeholders have held and will host a number of activities. We were joined by the Chairman of the TUCI North Zone and Mutiple Extempo Winner Black Sage where we heard more about an event tomorrow night streaking on WACK Radio's YouTube page.