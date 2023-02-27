In this episode of Morning Edition, UNC Public Relations Officer, Dr. Kirk Meighoo joined us to discuss how the claims of human trafficking have put the spotlight on the United National Congress over the last few days.
Opposition leader Kamla Persad Bissessar and other members of her party have denied the claims. UNC public relations officer Dr. Kirk Meighoo joined us to speak with us on the matter.
Now we are joined by Political Analyst Dr. Shane Mohammed to get his perspective on the TT /Guyana relationship and the possibility of any oil and gas deals.
Lets talk about the Professorial Inaugural Lecture titled, Caribbean Small Island Developing States on the Frontline: The Urgency for Climate Action. With us via zoom are Prof. Michelle Mycoo- Prof. of Urban & Regional Planning and Prof. Derek Chadee – Prof. Social Psychology.
Live on set with us are Dr. Ralph Henry – Kairi Consultants ltd and Mr. Bruce Spencer – Head, Labour Market Information Unit at the Labour Ministry to tell us more about their upcoming Job Vacancy Survey.
We are joined by winning best-selling author of 10 books and sought-after inspirational speaker Cystal Daye. Crystal is also a Certified Christian Life Coach, Corporate Trainer and Host of the top-rated 'Diary Of A Jesus Girl' Podcast.
We are here with Garvin Heerah- Strategic Security Expert, Homeland Security to tell us more about his strategy for ensuring a safer carnival security approach.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us today. Join us for M.E PRIME at 8:30pm.