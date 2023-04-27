In this Episode of Morning Edition, With the continued rainfall over the last few days and several parts of the country facing flood waters, Meteorologist Gary Benjamin joins us to explain what's happening and what can be expected to come.
The contention over flying fish continues between Barbados and Tobago, President of the Tobago Fisherfolk Association Curtis Douglas joins us to discuss the latest developments and the concerns of his membership.
with us now to talk about cyber safety are Daren Dhoray, Founder and Managing Director of CybersafeTT and Sandrine Rattan, Head of the International Women's Resource Network.
Born out of the desire to create independence for the people of Blanchisseuse and the North Coast, the North Coast Jazz & Heritage Festival is a Labour of love done in conjunction with the Blanchisseuse Community Council. Live on set with us is P.R.O. Garfield Medina.
Jason Brathwaite Member of the Society of Blood Disorders and
Dr. Kevon Dindial, a Hematologist are live on set with us to raise awareness about Thalassemia, as we commemorate World Thalassemia Day.
