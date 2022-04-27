In this Morning Edition, we are discussing the banking sector, and foreign exchange woes facing the country. Yesterday the Senate debated a private motion for "a policy framework to navigate the foreign exchange market."
Some independent senators argued that the banking sector has too much power to decide who can access Forex and who can't, they felt the sharing of Foreign Exchange was unfair and said that small business and persons seeking loans for medical treatment and school abroad were not able to benefit.
They further noted that it is easier for someone importing alcohol, to access foreign currency faster that one trying to bring in new medication.However the government maintained that is does not want to mandate the Banking Sector but rather to gently influence the way decisions are made. Today we will be discussing these issues with Economist Dr. Indira Sagewan to get her perspective.
In this segment, we are joined by CEO of Daphne Bartlett Pharmaceuticals and Bartlett Cosmetics, Daphne Bartlett to discuss the call by MSJ Political Leader David Abdulah for the business sector and Corporations to bear the burden of the gas price increase instead of the poor man on the ground…. According to Ms. Bartlett who is also the President of the San Fernando Business Association, many people are in fact struggling to recover after losing their jobs during the height of the pandemic.
She will also discuss increased taxes, freight costs and the impact of the fuel hike on citizens.
Clinical Therapist & Clinical Traumatologist Hanif Benjamin is here to discuss solutions for some of the social ills we are constantly faced with. Violence and aggressive behavioural patterns rank high on the list from child to adult and sadly, often times making the daily headlines. Mr. Benjamin thank you for being with us, he is the President & Chief Executive Officer at The Centre For Human Development Limited.
In this segment, we have with the owner of a new Events Planning company, Dianne Michell. The company Craft N Creations specializes in transforming your wedding or event space from ordinary to extraordinary. They offer traditional and trending designs unique to you, the team will work with your vision,theme and colour to transform your event space.
She says Craft N Creations caters to everyone, from an intimate family gatherings( birthday parties, christenings, brunches, Dinners, picnics ECT.) To your happily ever after weddings , corporate and festive events. Today Ms. Mitchell will share with us her inspiration for the company and what motivates her as a young businesswoman.
In this Morning Edition, we feature the trailer for the film "Kokon" (Cocoon) and the company m-appeal is film's world sales representative. This and other films will be a part of the 2022 edition of the European Film Festival which gets underway on May 1st.I t's a collaborative effort among the Embassies of France, Germany , Spain ,the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the European Union Delegation to Trinidad and Tobago.
Ute König the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany joins us.
In regional news, we begin with Jamaica.
Cocaine valued at nearly $75 million and a large sum of United States currency "that will take some time to count" were seized during a series of coordinated police operations in western Jamaica on Tuesday.A 46-year businessman who was allegedly transporting the drugs is one of two persons who were taken into custody by the police.His identity is being withheld.
Barbados/Hatian nationals claim eviction.
Thirty-four Haitians staying at Wanstead Gardens, St James, including six children and a pregnant young woman, say they have been evicted from the apartment they've called home for the last two months.
When a Barbados TODAY team visited the property on Monday, some of the Haitians were in the driveway with their belongings. Others were trekking through the community with luggage in hand.They said they were not sure where they were headed.The group was brought to Barbados through a "travel agency" after paying an undisclosed fee with a promise they would be taken to Guyana and later Brazil.They arrived in Barbados on February 20 and were initially given a 15-day in-transit visa., but the agency has apparently been unable to secure their visas.