On the show you had your say on what the Prime Minister had to say on Saturday and made your contributions heard.

We got the views of the Business Community on the Stay At Home extension that goes until May 15th. Ramchan Rajbal Maraj- President, of the Couva Point Lisas Chamber of Commerce and Anil Ramjit- President of the Gasparillo Chamber of Commerce spoke with us.

According to the government, there are no indications of a food shortage on the market, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Minister of Agriculture Clarence Rambharat says that local food production remains key and the fact that agriculture shops & markets remain open...is a testament of that that commitment.

We were joined by President of the Agriculture Society Dhano Sookoo on set and gave us an update/.

Later on we told you about a collaboration between the Business of Carnival and Tourism Trinidad Limited geared towards the creative sector. Carla Parris joined us.

Past 7 Days On Six

T&T's Stay-at-Home measures extended for another two weeks, vendors and patrons returned to the streets in spite of the Public Health regulations…

QPCC Food Drive

The Queen's Park Cricket Club has started a 'Food Drive' to help the needy due to the lockdown following the outbreak of COVID-19. Honorary secretary at Queen's Park, Colin Murray, is urging the public to help the less fortunate at this time.