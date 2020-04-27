On the show you had your say on what the Prime Minister had to say on Saturday and made your contributions heard.
We got the views of the Business Community on the Stay At Home extension that goes until May 15th. Ramchan Rajbal Maraj- President, of the Couva Point Lisas Chamber of Commerce and Anil Ramjit- President of the Gasparillo Chamber of Commerce spoke with us.
According to the government, there are no indications of a food shortage on the market, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Minister of Agriculture Clarence Rambharat says that local food production remains key and the fact that agriculture shops & markets remain open...is a testament of that that commitment.
We were joined by President of the Agriculture Society Dhano Sookoo on set and gave us an update/.
Later on we told you about a collaboration between the Business of Carnival and Tourism Trinidad Limited geared towards the creative sector. Carla Parris joined us.