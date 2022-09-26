Police officer are not happy with the lack of recognition or acknowledgement from those in Authority for this year's Republic day. In fact President of the representing Association ASP Gideon Dickson says it is very disenchanting. Today we are joined by ASP Dickson and VP ASP Ishmael Pitt to get their views on this and on stalled salary negotiations with budget being presented in the parliament later today.
We continue with our discussion on budget with the President of the Postal Workers Union David Forbes. Mr. Forbes says the workers have several concerns and the Union is waiting to see what plans the government has for them in the fiscal package.
It's time for our Business Breakfast segment with the support of Value Optical. The Cocoa Pitch is a webinar series structured after the popular television show Shark Tank and the episode three, the grand finale is scheduled for this Wednesday from 9:30 am.
Three cocoa entrepreneurs/farmers will be selected in each category to pitch a 3-minute business case presentation before a group of distinguished investors and a live virtual audience.
To give us more details are Pramilla Ramdahani, Vice President, Investments, InvesTT and Peter Cavendish, Ambassador, Delegation of the European Union to Trinidad and Tobago.
Joining us now is DOMA President Gregory Aboud, not stranger to the Morning Edition. Let's get his perspective on the budget concerns and wish list if the POS business community.
A young Trinidad and Tobago 4x100 men's relay team stormed to second place and a silver medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Anchored by 200 meters specialist Kyle Geraux , he joins us this morning to talk on the teams achievement and on receiving his humming bird silver medal award on Republic Day and what is next for him and the team.
