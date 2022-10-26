In this episode of Morning Edition, we discuss the award of 7.5 million dollars by the court to Former Central Bank Governor Jwala Rambarran from the State for wrongful dismissal.
Yesterday the High Court awarded the money to Rambarran who was dismissed as Central Bank Governor on December 24, 2015 under the People's National Movement (PNM) Government and on the advice of Finance Minister Colm Imbert.
Lets now get the perspective of Mr. Rampersad Sieuraj, Immediate Past President of the Penal Debe Chamber of Commerce.
For the past 20 years, the Rotary Club of Central Port of Spain has held an annual youth development and education program, known as Model United Nations (MUN).
Each year we engage up to 100 high school students from across the country as they role-play being delegates of the UN General Assembly, researching and discussing issues of global importance such as climate change, access to natural resources and sustainability, human trafficking, and the rights of refugees, LGBTQI+ and other marginalised communities.
We are now joined by Ruqayyah Scott - Head Trainer for the MUN Delegates / Rotaractor, Lara Quentrall-Thomas-Chairperson, Model UN committee, and Tanya Western- President, Rotary Club of Central Port of Spain to tell us more.
Another person is awarded millions. This time, Former Government Minister Karen Nunez-Tesheira will receive more than $18 million in compensation from Gulf View Medical Centre and one of its doctors. This after the Privy Council upheld the ruling of a High Court judge and the local Appeal Court.
According to the express local courts found that the doctor and medical centre were liable, by way of negligence, for the death of Nunez-Tesheira's husband in 2004. Joining us now to weigh in on this development is Attorney at Law Martin George.
The Estate Police Association is launching a food drive as it is mindful of the rising cost of living especially food prices and the lack of meaningful salary increases for members.
The Association has decided to reinvigorate the tenets of cooperative and decided to give aid its membership by joining with NFM, NUTRMIX AND VEMCO. To tell us more we have President of the Association Deryck Richardson.
We are now joined by two rising artistes who emerge out of the Newly branded urban music Record Label Hitlab Entertainment. They are Brendon Neckles known by his stage name Sarge. Sarge is a Singer/ Song Writer, Producer from Trinidad and Tobago who resides in the central known for his distinctive and positive style of Reggae and Dancehall.
He is part of a Record Label Hitlab Entertainment, based in theUnited States, His debut Single is gone, on all platforms, and it's a tribute song to daughter's mother who passed away.
Jalon Solomon known by his stage name Jiggy is a Singer/Song Writer, Producer from Trinidad and Tobago who resides in the United States he's known for his unique style of Hip hop, Reggae Soca, Opera, Jazz, Classical, & Pop music.
They both join us now to tells what inspired this new song, how their careers are going and what's next.
