The new restrictions announced by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley are now in effect. Places of worship, cinemas and beaches are just some of the beneficiaries. Is it enough to assist the economic recovery? We got perspective of our guests, Economist Dr. Roger Hosein and Former PNM Gov't Minister Mariano Browne.
Restaurants will remain closed as the food industry was not given the green light to resume business. What does this mean for those in the industry? Trent Restaurants Ltd owner Peter George joined us.
The TTFA held an emergency meeting yesterday, this on the heels of two court rulings. In the latest ruling in the Appeal Court, Chief Justice Ivor Archie and Justice Nolan Bereaux ruled in favour of FIFA. TTFA Board Member Brent Sancho was our guest.
The education system has enough challenges on its own without the issue of bullying thrown into mix . It has somehow managed to survive the walls of many school compounds globally for decades, with its effects well documented. The annual bi-annual Secondary Schools Anti-Bullying Conference hosted by the Colour Splash Committee is seeking to reduce the number of incidents locally, their event comes up on Wednesday. This year's event is under the theme 'Creating Safe Spaces'.
Project Manager Albert Marshall joined us and Climate change effects have been noted globally and even here in T&T particularly when it comes to weather patterns.
Locally, we have just two seasons with the rainy season posing a greater threat. Not just to lives but the very places we may go to seek shelter. Domus Doors and Windows limited will be hosting a special webinar during this year's virtual Trade and Investment Convention on Wednesday, to give us more details were Terrance Ortt, C.E.O Domus Windows & Doors Ltd and Ravi Gangapersad BA. MBA Divisional Manager Damus Building Solutions.