Following up on our conversation yesterday, November 25th, 2020 with Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, the AG dismissed critics who said that not enough is being done to deal with the overcrowding in the prison. In yesterday's interview the AG said that no one is languishing in the prison and accusations are being laid without proper data. He said that prisoner releases are separated into four categories and the government has done tremendous work where that is concerned.
Is that the reality of those working within the prison? The Prison Officers' Association President Ceron Richards joined us.
Is all well in the PNM Tobago camp ahead of the THA Election? Due by January 2021, parties are gearing up to seek control of the Tobago House of Assembly. It has not been without some controversy, a typical staple in any election. The PNM Tobago Council has selected its 12 candidates. We were joined by the candidate for Lambeau/ Signal Hill Mrs. Tracy Davidson-Celestine. She is the Political Leader of the Tobago Council and the Secretary of Health in the THA.
Placing the focus on the Co-operative Credit Union League and some of the challenges they are currently facing. Credit unions are supervised by the Commissioner for Co-operative Development but, according to the league, the relationship could do with a boost. They are facing a predicament with respect to Investment Approvals and the Staging of their Annual General Meetings. However, their concerns do not stop there. The league is requesting a meeting with their new line Minister, Fitzgerarld Hinds, regarding the process to form the new Independent Regulatory Authority to supervise Credit Unions.
Joseph Remy, President of the Cooperative Credit Union League of T&T, joined host Fazeer Mohammed.
We were joined by Freelance television director Miri Paturel of France. For the past three years she's worked on the travel program 'Invitation au voyage' and featured T&T in some of her work. She joined us to tell us about the experiences and the documentaries she embarked on highlighting T&T and Increase Kids Alphabet is an interactive and interpretative alphabet available in eBook, paperback and chart format designed for children two years and older. What is special about this alphabet is that, there is an edition specifically for the coloured community. Louisea John –Browne, founder of Increase Kids Alphabet gave us more details.