In this episode of Morning Edition, Joining us now is Economist Dr. Indera Sagewan to discuss the government proposed Property tax, how it operates, and how it will impact citizens.
We are chatting with Attorney at Law and Former Senate President Timothy Hamel Smith about the Prime Minister's meeting last evening, contention over the Local Government Elections, as well as his new Political party H.O.P.E.
The Carbon Zero Institute of Trinidad and Tobago, CZITT (pronounced as "Seize it!") is a non-profit organisation involved in creating awareness and fostering action in the fight against climate change.
To tell is more are Founder Donald Baldeosingh and Claudette Pustam, Director of CZITT.
Charlene Pedro is a personal development trainer, coach, corporate trainer, HR consultant, writer, inspirational speaker, and HRMATT PR Committee member.
As a leadership expert, Charlene is passionate about creating spaces where aspiring leaders can connect and share their experiences. She's here to tell us more about Female Founders Month observed in May.
TRINITY Masters Swim Club will be hosting their three-kilometre swim at Five Island Amusement Park in Chaguaramas on Sunday, May 28, 2023. To share more about it are Gordon Borde a Member of the Trinity Masters and Veteran Swimmer, Wendy Ammon.
