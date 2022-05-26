In this Morning Edition, Health Secretary at the Tobago House of Assembly Dr. Faith B. Yisrael discusses Tobago's Covid statistics. Dr. B Yisrael, indicated earlier this week that there were two cases of Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) recorded on the island. She said the condition, which follows a COVID-19 infection, is predominantly witnessed in children 5 to 17 years old.
As such she urges parents to get their children vaccinated, more so now that the doses for 5-11-year-olds have arrived in the country. The Monkey Pox virus spreading in parts of Europe and whether or not this country is ready should it arrive on our shores, is also discussed.
The country's Covid-19 vaccination drive is officially now available for children aged 5-11 years old. The roll-out began on Wednesday 25th May at several sites across the country and according to the Ministry's media release will also be available on Saturdays. Parents are asked to walk with a valid form of ID, the child's birth certificate or proof of relation to the child.
In this segment, Dr. Nicole Ramlachan Geneticist Consultant at Genix Diagnostics discusses the roll-out and we also find out her perspective on the Ministry of Health's decision to discontinue to the TT Travel Pass Initiative.
It's the fourth and final episode of Trinidad Bhojpuri for our 2022 edition, as many of us know, the Indian Arrival Day holiday comes up this Monday 30th May. It commemorates the 177th anniversary of the Fatel Razack in 1845, the ship that brought the first group of East Indian indentured Labourers to T&T.
Dr. Visham Bhimull founder of Caribbean Hindustani discusses. He also hosts a virtual session in collaboration with the National Library, from 2 pm. Today's lesson begins with the alphabet.
1. Alphabet
2. Lesson on expressions in the performing arts
3. Proverb
4. Two songs for comparison
In this Artiste's Forum segment, Gabriel Hinds, sobriquet "Tranquil Shiloh," is featured. The name he says represents the type of music he sings. Tranquil hopes to influence people in a positive way through the reggae art form. He talks about his new song' weep and mourn'
For our final interview we focus on professional wrestling and what is being done locally for its expansion. Beginning Friday 27th May, three organizations will join forces to host a Pro Wrestling Training Seminar at the Mt. Hope Community Centre, Mt. Lambert. It's hosted by Andrew Sport and Entertainment Consultancy, J Trini 5 Limited and Fighting Evolution Wrestling.
There is also the event 'Battle Kingdom' on July 31st.
Local and international wrestling guests, Akil Samuel- Owner/Promoter / Director, MJ Jenkins- Former WWE/NXT/TNA Impact Wrestling and Professional Wrestler and JB Cool- Owner/Trainer Professional Wrestler. Fighting Evolution Wrestling, South Florida Miami, tell us all about everything.