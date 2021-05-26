Morning Edition: 26th May, 2021

MITIGATING THE IMPACT OF CLIMATE CHANGE
Today's show is dedicated to World Environment day which will be commemorated on Saturday 5th June and we want to thank the Ministry of Planning and Development and UNDP for today's show.
Like many other countries T&T signed the Paris Agreement under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change aimed at addresses matters related to global warming and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The Ministry of Planning and Development under which these responsibilities fall under, implemented a number of initiatives to mitigate the impact of climate of climate.
We got more from a couple of representatives from the Ministry of Planning and Development Mr. Kishan Kumarsingh, Head, Multilateral Environmental Agreements Unit and Ms. Sindy Singh, Climate Change Specialist.
LAND DEGRADATION
Land Degradation can stem from a number of factors resulting in concerns not just for the environment but can impact the quality of Agriculture and cause increased flooding. What is the government's plan to combat this issue? We were joined by Julius Smith Environmental Biologist, Environmental Policy and Planning Division, Ministry of Planning and Development.
BIODIVERSITY CONSERVATION
We focused on the environment where we focus on Biodiversity conservation. It's a term that's used often a major climate and eco submits but what does it really mean? We were joined by Lena Dempewolf, Biodiversity Specialist to help us understand its impact and what it means for us in T&T.
OZONE PROTECTION
For decades we have been hearing the theme ' protect the ozone layer ' but what does that really mean? In the 1980s world governments began taking steps, vowing to reduce the use of ozone-depleting substances. What does that mean and how is T&T playing its part in helping to protect the Ozone layer?
We were joined by Dr. Marissa Gowrie, Deputy Environmental Manager, Environmental Policy and Planning Division, Ministry of Planning and Development and Jonathan Bolai, Ozone Specialist, Environmental Policy and Planning Division Ministry of Planning and Development.
WASTE AND CHEMICALS
You can't have a conversation about the environment and not tackle the issue of waste and its harmful impact. There is also concern over the harsh chemicals found in some of our everyday products such as various cleaners and detergents. These can result not just in environmental but also physical worry when it comes to your health. What is being done to raise awareness about these harmful substances ?
We were joined by Ms. Keima Gardiner, Waste Management Specialist and and Ms. Tushara Maharaj, Environmental Engineering Specialist both of the Ministry of Planning and Development