We discussed a lot with our next guest who always makes himself available to share a perspective. Covid-19, crime, the political landscape and more, Fitzgerald Hinds the Minister of Youth Development & National Services joined us via Zoom.
The religious festival of Holi or Phagwa, takes place this weekend and is a special observance for Hindu devotees. It is usually commemorated with Chowtal singing, competitions at school and the much anticipated participation of being sprayed with a variety of coloured dyes. The country a couple weeks ago hosted its first International Phagwa conference, seeking to educate and promote the significance of the religious observance.
We were joined by Dr. Visham Bhimull- Founder Caribbean Hindustani and Naresh Timal- Founder, The Biraha Raja Cultural Foundation.
It is expected that many Trinidadians will spend the upcoming Easter holidays on the sister isle and Empire Entertainment Everything is seeking to capitalise on that by hosting a pop-up market at Mount Irvine Bay Resort from April 2nd to 4th.SUNALIA Tobago will feature food, an outdoor cinema , art workshops, fashion and much more including a bonus event. The is an All Access Weekend Pass for $995 and were joined on Zoom by EEEmpire CEO Ken Sambury.
We were joined by a couple of actors at the National Theatre Arts Company to tell us more about a comedic play set in the 1950s and written by Trinidadian playwright Douglas Archibald. It's called 'Junction Village' and dates are:
- March 27th at 7:30 p.m. and on the 28th at 6:00 p.m. at the Naparima Bowl and
- on April 3rd at 7:30 p.m. and the 4th at 6:00 p.m. at Queen's Hall.
Tickets are $50. Children 17 and under free, but must have their own ticket and be accompanied by an adult. We were joined by two representatives of the Theatre Arts Company, Resident Player Nickolai Salcedo and Patti-Anne Ali also a Resident Player.