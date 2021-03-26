We discussed a lot with our next guest who always makes himself available to share a perspective. Covid-19, crime, the political landscape and more, Fitzgerald Hinds the Minister of Youth Development & National Services joined us via Zoom.

The religious festival of Holi or Phagwa, takes place this weekend and is a special observance for Hindu devotees. It is usually commemorated with Chowtal singing, competitions at school and the much anticipated participation of being sprayed with a variety of coloured dyes. The country a couple weeks ago hosted its first International Phagwa conference, seeking to educate and promote the significance of the religious observance.

We were joined by Dr. Visham Bhimull- Founder Caribbean Hindustani and Naresh Timal- Founder, The Biraha Raja Cultural Foundation.

It is expected that many Trinidadians will spend the upcoming Easter holidays on the sister isle and Empire Entertainment Everything is seeking to capitalise on that by hosting a pop-up market at Mount Irvine Bay Resort from April 2nd to 4th.SUNALIA Tobago will feature food, an outdoor cinema , art workshops, fashion and much more including a bonus event. The is an All Access Weekend Pass for $995 and were joined on Zoom by EEEmpire CEO Ken Sambury.

We were joined by a couple of actors at the National Theatre Arts Company to tell us more about a comedic play set in the 1950s and written by Trinidadian playwright Douglas Archibald. It's called 'Junction Village' and dates are:

  • March 27th at 7:30 p.m. and on the 28th at 6:00 p.m. at the Naparima Bowl and
  • on April 3rd at 7:30 p.m. and the 4th at 6:00 p.m. at Queen's Hall.

Tickets are $50. Children 17 and under free, but must have their own ticket and be accompanied by an adult. We were joined by two representatives of the Theatre Arts Company, Resident Player Nickolai Salcedo and Patti-Anne Ali also a Resident Player.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Dead At Sea

Dead At Sea

A Trinidadian woman who embarked on a fishing expedition from the Bon Accord Lagoon in Tobago has ended up dead at sea, in St Vincent.

Doubles Man Shot And Wounded

Doubles Man Shot And Wounded

Another doubles vendor attached to Sauce Doubles has been shot while preparing doubles in Pasea this morning. Amar Hosein is tonight fighting for his life at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

Moruga Residents: Police Treating The Criminal Like Victims

Moruga Residents: Police Treating The Criminal Like Victims

Residents of St Mary's Village Moruga are calling on the Police Commissioner to intervene in an investigation in their community.

They claim police have been pursuing a report of a kidnapping and assault from a man they say vandalised the properties of five people last weekend.

Medical Association :Vaccination Is Key To Opening

Medical Association :Vaccination Is Key To Opening

The business community is among the many calling for a relaxation of the public health regulations in this country, as they say this country is facing an economic crisis, but members of the medical association, although empathetic, says T&T is not ready for a relaxation of the health ordinance.

Police Marine Unit Coming Back

Police Marine Unit Coming Back

After several decades, the Police Marine Unit is making a comeback. Thus far the Unit already has a few vessels and a team of officers designated to it, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith says it's not about police officers doing Coast Guard duties, as improved border security will only redound to the benefit of the TTPS.