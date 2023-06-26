Morning Edition: 26th June 2023

In this episode of Morning Edition, Political Leader of the Innovative Democratic Alliance, Dr. Denise Tsoiafatt Angus expresses concern over audio recordings allegedly involving top THA officials discussing propaganda strategies.
It was only last week that Chief Secretary Farley Augustine admitted it was his voice in the first released audio clip, but he stressed it was a year old, and the strategy was never actioned. However, among those expressing concern over the new development is the Political Leader of the Innovative Democratic Alliance Dr. Denise Tsoiafatt Angus.
More flooding has been recorded in parts of Woodland. Last week the Minister of Works and Transport explained that the area was a very low-lying one and that's why flooding occurs but he and the Director of Drainage also warned residents from doing their own remedial work on the embankment in the area by using sand and Tyres to block flood waters.
On the line is Edward Moodie, President of the South Oropouche Riverine Flood Action Group.
It's now time for our Business Breakfast segment with Ricardo Mohammed the President of the Eastern Business Merchants Association. Today we are discussing business in the Sangre Grande area.
Seeds For the Future is a complete sponsorship program, in which for 8 days participants will be able to among other things receive entry-level and advanced courses on key technologies, including 5G, cloud computing and AI (Artificial Intelligence).To tell us more is Tracia Henry the Public Relations Officer.
