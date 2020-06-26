One today's show...we linked up once again with Dr. Mohammed Irfaan Ali PPP/C Presidential Candidate in Guyana as our CARICOM neighbour has yet to declare the results of the March 2nd polls.
Industrial action seems to be the order of the day, as several segments of the working population are demanding settlements to outstanding issues. Works at the Port of Port of Spain engaged in protest action from Monday and have continued daily since. Some of their matters include: payment of outstanding arrears and implementation of agreed 2014-2017 wage increase. The action has resulted in Interruptions in the Inter-island Ferry Operations and in a circular sent from Acting Chief Executive Officer Ricardo Gonzales, areas of operations affected are Container Vessels Operations, Car Carrier Operators and gate Operations. We were joined by Michael Annisette- President, SWWTU
We will also focus on the local politics as we look ahead to the general elections and highlight various candidates.
The Bocas Lit Fest has launched at 2020 digital writer development programme. The writers lab is meant to be a safe space for one on one sessions, to help perfect your craft. Registration is now open to all for the Writers Lab series via Zoom facilitated by leading writers. Joining us via Zoom to tell you how you can register to participate are Dr Kevin Bowne - UWI lecturer, Overall Winner of the 2019 OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature. Nicholas Laughlin - Programme Director, Bocas Lit Fest spoke to Fazeer and on June 27th is recognised as Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day as declared by the United Nationals general Assembly, to raise public awareness of their contribution to sustainable development and the global economy. The Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers' Association earlier this month, launched its Manufacturing Export Strategy 2025. The TTMA is has encouraged its members to switch to digital transactions to ensure greater efficiency during the post covid-19 period.
The Association says while SMEs have been most at risk for closure during the lockdown, there have been an upsurge in SMEs signing up for membership. WE are joined by Vice president Ryan Lewis.