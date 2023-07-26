Morning Edition: 26th July 2023

Joining us this morning is Political Scientist Dr. Mukesh Basdeo. Things are heating up as the country gets ready to go to the polls in the August 14th local government election.
We are now join with Nirad Tewarie Chief Executive Officer of AMCHAM TT.
We are continuing our discussion today on the attempted coup of 1990 and we do have a very special guest this morning former hostage and former National Security Minister Joseph Toney.
Mr. Toney as you reflect on the events of 1990 have we as a country learnt anything.
The Emancipation Support Committee is about to officially launch its list of events for the Pan African Festival.
Dubbed "the greatest celebration of Africa outside of Africa. To tell us more is Asha Kambon- Executive Member of the Emancipation Support Committee.
The Ministry of Youth and Development and National Service is having their 27" edition of the National Youth Awards. The Award Ceremony is to highlight and motivate young people of Trinidad and Tobago. Here to tell us more is Sharla Codrington, Vice Chair of the National Youth Awards Committee.
The Arima Table Tennis Club will be hosting their annual Spin Camp in the month of August. The camp will be held at Centre of Excellence, Macoya.
Here to tell US more about the camp is Edwin Humphreys- President of the Arima Table tennis Club good Morning.
That is it for today's show. Thank you for staying with us and a special thank you to all our guest ME prime this evening, bye for now.