The Ministry of Health reported seven more COVID-related deaths and 189 new positive cases. Concerns continue to mount over the possibility of the Delta Variant entering the country and its possible impact now that the borders are reopened. Active cases are down to 5,913 while the death toll stands at 1039.
Over 180,000 people have been fully vaccinated and with the ramped up drive, many thought the number of daily cases would have been consistently reduced. Dr Anthony Fauci is quoted in today's BBC as saying the United States is heading in the wrong direction in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic, are we on the right track in T&T ?. We got a scientific perspective from Dr. Nicole Ramlachan- Geneticist Consultant at Genix Diagnostics Ltd and an Associate Professor of Biotechnology at UTT.
The THA Amendment Act will be proclaimed today which clears the way for a fresh THA election. The Elections and Boundaries Commission will submit a report within 90 days on the redrawing of electoral boundaries in Tobago, in line with the revised number of seats for the assembly.
This means the voters could possibly return to the polls before the end of the year. Attorney Martin George, gave us his legal perspective.
It's time for our Business Breakfast segment and today, we put the focus on Phoenix Park Gas Processors Limited. The company is celebrating its thirtieth anniversary and have engaged in a number of activities to commemorate the occasion. We were joined by Dominic Rampersad the President of Phoenix Park Gas Processors Limited.
Team TTO continues to compete in several of the events at the Olympics. Sunday we had action from a few athletes including, Felice Aisha Chow, Sailor Andrew Lewis, swimmer Dylan Carter and road cyclist Teniel Campbell who was unable to finish her event. Olympic President Brian Lewis joined us to give an update on the mood and action we can expect from team TTO.
They are our most vulnerable population and the Ministry of Social Development and Family services is seeking place more emphasis on our elder population. They are hosting a three-day webinar on Elder Abuse awareness through its Division of Aging, the final day is scheduled for Friday.
Joining us was Dr Hyacinth Blake, Director of the Division of Aging, Ministry of Social Development and Family Service and Aisha Price-Corbie, Manager of the Victim and Witness Support Unit.