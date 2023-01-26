In this episode of Morning Edition, Dr Fuad Khan joins us to discuss reports today that a motion has been filed with the United National Congress (UNC) to oust Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
FORMER United National Congress (UNC) ministers Dr Fuad Khan and Ramona Ramdial have filed a motion with the party to oust Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
In so doing, they cited a need for a reformed political entity ahead of the 2025 general election.
We are discussing the long standing problem of the homeless in the capital city and today we are joined by Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez.
Over the past days alone many communities have been without water for one reason or another . But today, we will be discussing WASA's leak repair and road restoration works, supply restoration to communities and also the amnesty announced recently.
In studio we are joined this morning by WASA'S Chief Executive Officer Kelvin Romain and Communications Manager Wendell Etienne.
Staying with the issue of water woes and bad roads, lets head to Matelot now, a community that is no stranger to these issues, even up to yesterday. With us is Councillor for the area Terry Rondon to tell us about what has been going on with residents.
The business community in Tobago is hosting a seminar to find solutions to the issues plaguing the sector on the island. It is a public conversation with all stakeholders including officials at the THA. To expand on this some more, Dr. Vanus James is on the line.
Y.E.S. is the acronym for "Youth Enjoying Soca" and an opportunity for children ages 2 to 16 years to have a day of "YES". Let's chat more about the event with Coordinator Michelle Hart.
Carib wants to make this CARNIVAL the Greatest experience you ever had. Today we are chatting with Keisha Maharah -Carib's Senior Brand Manager about the Show me your Label campaign.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us today, join us at 8:30pm for ME Prime.