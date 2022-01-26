We are now joined by the MP for Point A Pierre David Lee to discuss the protest in Claxton Bay last Friday over bad roads. Residents and Maxi Taxi drivers burnt debris blocking the roadway tp ventilate their frustration of the deplorable road conditions.
While it's not always at the forefront when it comes to crime, the recent human trafficking bust is a stark reminder of the dangers that exist in society. Investigations are continuing into the rescue of twenty-seven young Venezuelan Women and according to the top cop McDonald Jacob, human trafficking is a multi-billion-dollar business and 'highclass bandits' are involved.
We are joined by Pastor Clive Dottin, who says there is a need for us to sound the alarm on predators who engage in this act of modern day slavery. He also says a special attention needs to be placed on the protection of girls as he believes more young women are getting involved in a life of crime.
Pastor Clive Dottin- Director of gang Ministry for the Organization Courage Unlimited Please, he's also someone heavily involved in the St. James police youth club and community work.
We're talking Carnival...that the PM has announced the possibility of safe zone carnival events... what does this mean for bandleaders, the hands which craft those items of beauty adorning masqueraders and what we term our big stage...why not chat with one of the bests...producing in my count is correct her 30th MAS band... and countless junior band/ junior king and queen titles...none in 2020 and 2021...We are now joined by the President of the Band Leaders Association Rosaline Gabriel to tell us what can be expected now.
We are joined by the UNC candidate for the local government by-election in Debe/South. Khemraj Sunil Seecharan is here to tell us what are his plans and how he intends to push the constituency forward he is successful in the February 7th by-election.
According to the Centre for Disease Control, Cancer is a disease in which cells in the body grow out of control. Cervical Cancer occurs in the cells of the cervix and is one of the leading causes of cancer within women. How exactly does this impact the female body and are there any lifestyle changes that may serve as a preventative measure?.
Dr. Asante Le Blanc Chairwoman of The Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society joins us now as we observe Cervical Cancer Awareness month.